Walk to school week a success

Do you remember walking to school?

A ‘Walk to School’ competition in Hastings has been hailed as a success.

National charity Living Streets wants every child that can walk to school, walking to school.

Active Hastings, a partnership project between Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex County Council, share this ambition and worked with schools in Hastings to encourage all children to walk to school during Walk to School Week, which took place between May 15 and May 19.

Cath Donovan, Active Hastings co-ordinator, said: “A generation ago, over two thirds of us walked to school, now it’s less than half.

“Living Streets want to reverse this decline. Like us, they want children to be energised and empowered, and to make walking to school their natural choice.

“Seven schools in Hastings took part in our competition, which encouraged the children and staff to walk to school. They recorded the total amount of children that walked to school each day giving them a total for the week.

“This year’s winners, with the highest percentage of children walking to school, was Sandown Primary School. They will receive a trophy and five free sport sessions from the Active Hastings team. Well done Sandown!

Next year’s walk to school starts on May 14, and schools are encouraged register their interest with Active Hastings now by emailing activehastings@hastings.gov.uk

For details of more activities organised by Active Hastings, visit www.activehastings.org.uk or find them on Facebook.