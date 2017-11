Emergency services have been called to a collision on the A259 in Bexhill this morning (Thursday).

Two vehicles were involved in the incident which took place on Barnhorn Road between the B2095 and Coneyburrow Lane at around 8.20am.

Traffic is reported to be affected between Bexhill and Pevensey.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said at 9am, “No one was injured but the road is blocked.”