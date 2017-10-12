England star is latest to commit to Sussex CCC

England's Chris Jordan has become the second Sussex player in two days to sign a contract extension to stay at the club until the end of the 2019 season.

The 29-year-old took 52 wickets and scored 483 runs in his 25 matches for Sussex during the 2017 Specsavers County Championship and T20 Blast competitions. He made his highest first-class score of 147 during Sussex’s final game of the Championship season against Nottinghamshire and finished as the club’s second-highest wicket taker in the tournament.

Jordan was Sussex’s leading wicket-taker in the 2017 T20 Blast, taking 16 wickets in the side’s 14 matches at an average of 20.43 and a strike rate of 15.6. He has also made a significant contribution to the continued development of the club’s young seam bowlers over the past 12 months.

The England-international joined Sussex ahead of the 2013 season and has since scored 1,765 runs and taken 230 wickets across all three formats. During that time, Chris has made debuts for England in all formats, and continues to play a key-role in the national T20 side.

His new deal comes a day after a similar extension was signed by batsman Luke Wells.

Jordan said: “I’m delighted to be extending my stay here at a club I have grown to love. There is a lot of talent here and I’m looking forward to winning trophies with this great club.”

Keith Greenfield, Sussex’s Director of Cricket, expressed his pleasure at Jordan’s decision to extend his time at the club: “It’s fantastic that CJ has signed a contract extension, further committing his future to the club. He is becoming a key, senior figure in the squad and is playing an important role in developing the younger bowling group.”