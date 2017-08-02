Explore the wine cellars beneath Winchelsea

People will have an opportunity to explore medieval wine cellars beneath the streets of historic Winchelsea on Sunday.

The next tour of the vaulted cellars under Winchelsea will take place on August 6 from 2pm.

Winchelsea boasts more than 50 medieval cellars, a number rivalled only by Southampton, Bristol and Norwich.

Most of the cellars are vaulted and were built around 1285-1300, at the same time as the medieval town.

Winchelsea Archaeological Society (WAS) conducts tours of the cellars.

Find out why and how they were built, and also learn something of the history of the Ancient Town and Cinque Port of Winchelsea.

The cost is £5 and includes a guidebook to the cellars. All tours start at 2pm on Castle Street.

Enquiries and reservations to 01797-224446 or tours@winchelsea.net.

