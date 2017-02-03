Flu outbreak shuts hospital ward

A ward at the Conquest Hospital is currently closed due to an outbreak of influenza.

Additional Infection Prevention and Control measures have been put in places on Newington Ward, with staff having to wear masks, gloves and aprons when caring for affected patients.

A spokesperson for the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the Conquest, said: “Influenza is known to be circulating in the community at this time of year and some patients presenting with suspect or confirmed influenza have required admission to our hospitals.

“The Infection Prevention and Control team continues to closely monitor all cases of influenza in order to minimise the risk of transmission.

“Please refrain from visiting our hospitals if you have any flu like symptoms which include a fever greater than 38°C or history of fever and two or more of the following symptoms: cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, limb/joint pain, vomiting or diarrhoea.

“We advise against visiting Newington Ward during the outbreak, however if your visit is essential please contact the ward to discuss the precautions required.”

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.