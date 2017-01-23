Fresh plans for new homes at former sports ground

Developers have submitted a fresh planning application to build new homes at a disused sports ground.

Beaulieu Homes (Southern) Limited has launched a new bid to build homes on the former Sidley Sports Ground in Glovers Lane.

Gullivers, the former home of Sidley Sports & Social Club SUS-160907-222953002

The company is hoping to secure outline planning permission for up to 65 homes, access roads, footpaths, garages, open space and ancillary development on the site.

The housing will include a mixture of market and affordable housing, ranging from two bedroom flats to four bedroom houses.

Beaulieu Homes had previously submitted plans to build up to 70 homes on the ground.

But it withdrew the proposal shortly before Rother District Council’s planning committee was due to make a decision in December 2015.

Council officers had recommended the plans be refused due to the loss of open, community space.

In its latest submission, Beaulieu Homes says it will make funding available to boost local sports provision, adding that the proposed housing development “will make substantial investment possible in nearby facilities such as Sidley Recreation Ground and St Mary’s Recreation Ground”.

Beaulieu Homes said the planned development would help assist Rother District Council’s “wholly inadequate and worsening five year housing land supply position”.

The previous planning application generated 57 letters of objection, including one from Heart of Sidley, plus a petition signed by 26 residents.

The Sidley Sports and Social Club closed in April 2013 due to severe financial difficulties, leaving Sidley United Football Club and Sidley Cricket Club without a ground.

The site has stood empty ever since and has been targeted by vandals. The clubhouse was torched by arsonists in February 2015.

