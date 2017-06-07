Funding lifeline for much needed dementia support organisation

A county wide dementia support group which has its origins in the Hastings and Rother area has secured funding to carry out its work for another year.

Dementia Support East Sussex runs clubs and special events such as music and singing sessions to help those suffering from dementia and prevent them from feeling isolated.

Cliff Slack, from the group, said: “Now in our third year taking our unique, interactive singing sessions into community day centres and dedicated care homes, we have ambitious new plans, having secured new funding for the year ahead.”

Now confirmed as the leading cause of death in the UK, having overtaken cancer, it is predicted that for those born in 2015, 1 in 3 will eventually die of the disease. It is now the largest single challenge facing social care.

Cliff believes The need has never been greater for the voluntary sector to help address some of the gaps in the provision of dementia care.

He said: “From small beginnings, with a ‘Dementia-friendly’ club in Bexhill, we now run 17 clubs across East Sussex, with two new community venues starting in June. We continue to make no monetary charge for our sessions, ensuring none are excluded through price.

“In Roffey Home, we have found the perfect funding partner. A Worthing based developer of new build apartments along the Sussex coast, they are passionate about supporting small, vibrant local community projects, who may sometimes need a helping hand to fulfil their potential, and who are experiencing difficulty accessing funding.

“And we owe great thanks to the excellent work of Rother Voluntary Action, the community group champions, who have been inspirational to us since our start, for facilitating the grant through the ‘Stewardship’ scheme.

“This has ensured that the positive results achieved in our programmes of supporting those living with dementia while offering respite for carers, can continue, and develop.

“The therapeutic benefits of singing in a group environment are well documented and we regularly see spectacular responses.”

