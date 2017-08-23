Has ‘UK cat killer’ struck Bexhill?

The discovery of a dead cat in Bexhill has led to fears that the notorious ‘UK animal killer’ may have struck the town.

South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL) said it was called to Mitten Road last Tuesday (August 15) after someone made the grim find.

A statement on the group’s Facebook page said: “The finder’s partner had heard about the case and suggested he call us.

The injuries he described were a match to the UK animal killer.

“As this is an out of London case, we brought the body back for further forensic examination.

“We are currently working alongside the police and RSPCA to find the identity of the ‘UK animal killer’, the person or persons responsible for the deaths and mutilation of over 200 cats, foxes and rabbits since October 2015.”

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: “We continue to investigate the deaths of a number of cats across Greater London and other areas. We are working closely with the Metropolitan Police and other organisations. We are always reviewing the evidence and continue to appeal for anyone with any information to contact police on 101 or our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “We received a call at 7.07pm on August 15 from a representative of an animal rescue organisation in South Norwood to advise that they had attended Mitten Road, Bexhill, as they had been notified of a dead cat at the scene. They advised that they were working with the Metropolitan Police on Op Takahe, looking at the suspicious deaths of mutilated cats, and had attended the location that afternoon, taken scene photos and taken the cat for post mortem. The call was for our information only and we were not requested to attend.”

