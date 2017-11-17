Hastings Magsistrates Court results

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for October 11 -

October 11:

Darren Freeman (aged 44), of London Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £57, from Sainsburys at Bexhill on July 29. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Charlie Rush (aged 23), of School Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault. The offence took place at Hastings on September 26. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.

Jamie Waterton (aged 19), of Rotherfield Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio, on Links Drive, Bexhill, on September 25, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 97 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £240 and banned from driving for 15 months.

Jozef Forisek (aged 30), of Coneyburrow Gardens, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Bexhill on July 29. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 18 months.

David Pooley (aged 54), of Sackville Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Bexhill on July 8. The verdict was proved in his absence. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs.

Afroz Ali (aged 29), of Arcola Street, Hackney, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on Bexhill Road, Hastings, on August 8 with cannabis in his bloodstream. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 17 months.

Kevin Barton (aged 60), of Glovers Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Hilux on Turkey Road, Bexhill, on September 19, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 72 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £180 and banned from driving for one year.

Michael Bryant (aged 56), of Jubilee Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Kawasaki vehicle on Bodiam Drive, St Leonards, on September 21, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 50 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £280 and banned from driving for one year.

Stuart Everley (aged 28), of Senlac Gardens, Battle, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Robertsbridge on September 21. He was fined £125.

William Jordan (aged 23), of Ditchling Drive, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Pett Level Road, Fairlight, on May 27 with benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement, fined him £120 and banned him from driving for 17 months.

Christopher Marsh (aged 68), of West Street, Ashford, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Rav on the A28 at Brede, on September 14, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 61 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fine £850 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Joe Smith (aged 21), of Cloudesley Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing damage to shop windows. The offences took place at Hastings on June 26. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court. He was sentenced to ten weeks in prison and was ordered to pay £150 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of repeated offences of criminal damage while on a suspended sentence.