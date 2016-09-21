Spar Midget Gems contaminated with splinters of wood

Convenience chain Spar, with stores across Sussex, has removed packs of its own brand Midget Gems because it may contain splinters of wood.

The children’s favourite sweets are feared to have been contaminated by small pieces of wood.

Shoppers who have bought the packs of treats are urged not to eat them as they may be harmful but return them for a full refund.

The affected 180g packs have a best before date of 31 July 2017 and a batch code B6 209-1.

Spar with the slogan “There for You” is the world’s largest food retail chain and has over 2,400 stores employing 50,000 staff and a turnover of over £3 billion in the UK alone.

It said: “As a precaution Spar is recalling a batch of the following product as they may be contaminated with small pieces of wood. Please do not consume the product.

“Please contact the store you purchased them from for a full refund.

“No other Spar product or batch code are affected. Spar would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”