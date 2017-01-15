Hotel’s new restaurant on the beach is on track for opening

The new Brasserie on the Beach at The Cooden Beach Hotel is on track to open its doors next month.

The restaurant has been extended down towards the beach with surrounding glass doors capturing the true essence of the outdoor-indoor dining experience.

Behind the scenes, a new £100,000 kitchen will feature state-of-the-art equipment for the experienced team of chefs to prepare a new menu which begins the day at 7am with breakfast, slides into brunch from 10am until noon and continues with lunch through to dinner, with afternoon tea, sandwiches and snacks served alongside in the café bar.

The newly-crafted bar will house a range of 16 favourite and artisan gins creating an innovative gin palace and of course a full range of lager, beers, wines and spirits for everybody’s favourite tipple.

Proud owner James Kimber says the opening of the brasserie is perfect timing to mark the 12th anniversary of owning the hotel and continues with last year’s refurbishment of the hotel bedrooms and leisure club, enhancing the experience for residents and guests alike.

He said: “There really is no other place like Cooden, it is truly a hidden gem and with the best coastal position on the south coast.

“But the real stars are the wonderful team who work so tirelessly to create a haven and give unparalleled customer service.”

The newly-extended function rooms are available for hire and private dining with unparalleled views out across the sea.

The Brasserie on the Beach is scheduled to open in February. For reservations, call 01424 842281.

For more information about The Cooden Beach Hotel, on Cooden Sea Road, Bexhill, TN39 4TT, visit the website at www.thecoodenbeachhotel.co.uk, or to enquire about a stay, send an email sales@thecoodenbeachhotel.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.