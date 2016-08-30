Hundreds enjoy Bexhill Family Fun Day

More than 480 people braved the weather to enjoy a free day of fun and games in Bexhill and even the MP joined in.

Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merrimen joined visitors of all ages at Heart of Sidley’s (HoS) Family Fun Day on Canada Way recreation ground on Friday, August 19.

All smiles at Heart of Sidleys Family Fun Day. Photo courtesy of Heart of Sidley SUS-160830-114213001

A petting zoo, bouncy castles, sumo suits and martial arts classes were on offer plus much more and HoS’ Linda Seddon said everyone had a great time.

“The day was a huge success, despite the initial rain, we were thrilled to see so many people turn up and enjoy the day,” she said.

“We were lucky to have such great volunteer support from local housing association, AmicusHorizon, to make the day go smoothly. Lots of people made enquiries about how to be more involved in the Heart of Sidley. The Fun Day helped to raise awareness of the project and generate interest in the plans that we have to achieve big things with the £1m Big Lottery grant.”

Freestyle Combat Academy got everyone involved in some kickboxing, Zoo4You brought cockroaches, a barn owl and skunks to the party plus HoS’ much-loved mascot Sid also made an appearance.

All smiles at Heart of Sidleys Family Fun Day. Photo courtesy of Heart of Sidley SUS-160830-114240001

For more information call HoS’ Victoria Ferguson on 01424 728042 or email victoria.ferguson@amicushorizon.org.uk.

