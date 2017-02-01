Jaguar XK coastal run round Britian

Entries are now open for this year’s Jaguar XK Club 2017 Round Britain Coastal Drive supporting prostrate cancer.

The 18-day 3,500 mile event, which takes place June 12-29, was first run last year when over 200 Jaguar E-types took part. The drive was the brainchild of author Philip Porter, who, few months after recovering from prostate cancer, did the entire route in his E-type Jag which featured in the film The Italian Job. He also founded the International Jaguar XK Club 20 years ago.

Philip says last year’s event, which saw over 200 Jaguar E-types taking part, achieved its twin aims of raising awareness and funds for prostrate cancer. “The drive was absolutely superb,” he said, “The forerunners of the E-type were the equally brilliant XK 120s, XK 140s and XK 150s of the ‘50s. They were the cars that put Jaguar on the worldwide map. Beloved of Hollywood stars and highly successful in racing and rallying, they led Britain’s ‘Export or Die’ campaign to earn vital dollars in the dark days after WW2. Now they are going to do a great job leading the fight against this cancer which affects one in eight men.

“All the publicity last year did a great job raising £60,000 and awareness of prostate cancer - which kills one man every hour in the UK.”

Entrants can choose to drive one or however many days they wish in the event. To enter or for further details visit: www.xkclub.com