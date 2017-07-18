Join hymn and praise to launch week of Carnival

A special time of outdoor hymn and praise singing will be held this Sunday evening (July 23) to launch the start of Bexhill Carnival Week.

The event starts at 8pm at the Colonnade in front of the De La Warr Pavilion. The Bexhill Carnival Court and members of the Carnival Committee will attend and the singing will include hymns chosen by different people who will introduce their choice. The Carnival Court also have a special song that will be included.

One of the organisers of the event said: “All are most welcome – just come along! The keyboard will be played by Gerald Witts, John Black is in charge of the sound and Barry Turnwell will introduce the singing.

“The event has been planned by Churches Together in Bexhill and we hope for a lovely time of singing on the seafront.”

