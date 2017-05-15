Man cautioned after Bexhill drugs raid

A man has been given a police caution after officers discovered cannabis plants during a raid on a property in Bexhill.

Officers executed a warrant at an address in Turkey Road on Thursday (May 11) where they found the Class B drug.

A 24-year-old man was given a caution for the production of cannabis.

It was one of a series of police raids carried out across East Sussex on Thursday.

A 24-year-old man from Pevensey was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine following a raid at an address in Whitbread Close, Eastbourne. He has been released under investigation.

A quantity of cannabis and other Class B drugs were also seized.

A third warrant was executed at Weaver Close, also in Eastbourne, and a significant quantity of heroin, cash and a stun gun were recovered. A woman was released under investigation.

Following the raids, Gary Brown, 22, of Larkbere Road, Lewisham, was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (heroin), being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession of a prohibited weapon and acquire/use/possession of criminal property.

