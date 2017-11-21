Met Office warning of strong gusting winds and heavy rain for Sussex

A warning of strong gustings winds for tomorrow and early Thursday morning across Sussex has been issued by the Met Office.

The yellow ‘be prepared’ warning is for between 9am tomorrow (Wednesday November 22) and 7am on Thursday.

The Met Office says: “Strong winds are expected to move east across England and Wales during Wednesday.

“The strongest winds will finally ease from the South-East of England around dawn on Thursday.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely whilst outbreaks of rain, occasionally heavy, will add to the difficult travel conditions.”

The Chief Forecaster says that gusts of 50mph are likely across much of the South-East.

“Winds will gradually ease from the west during the night, finally easing from the far South-East of England around dawn on Thursday. Outbreaks of rain, some of it heavy, will accompany the strong winds and will add to the difficult driving conditions.”