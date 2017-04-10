More than 900 people have say in Bexhill governance review

The first phase of a consultation into the future governance of Bexhill has closed, with more than 900 people having shared their views.

The consultation, which closed on Friday (March 31), was part of a community governance review of the town including the possibility of setting up an area committee of the district council or new town or parish councils.

The feedback received will be considered at a steering group meeting on Monday, May 22, where options to take forward to the second phase of the consultation will be agreed and recommended to Cabinet and Council via the Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

All council meetings will be open to the public.

Phase two of the consultation is due to start in July and run for eight weeks, closing in September.

Details of the consultation will be announced nearer the time, but those wanting to comment do not need to be registered or have taken part in the first phase of the consultation.

A final decision on the future governance of the town will be taken by full council at the end of year.

Robin Patten, chairman of the review’s steering group, said: “We have had a good response to the first phase of the consultation and I would like to thank everyone for taking part and sharing their views.

“It is important that people – including those who haven’t taken part in the first phase - share their views on the various options during the second phase of the consultation in the summer.

“Any arrangements which are introduced must be effective, provide value for money and represent the identity and the interests of people in Bexhill.”

More information about the review can be found at www.rother.gov.uk/Community GovernanceReview.

