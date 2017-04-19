Old Town Traditional May Fair

There’s fun aplenty for all the family this May Bank Holiday at Bexhill Old Town’s Traditional May Day Fair.

Organisers of the free May Day celebration (Monday, May 1) say it has become a firm favourite with families as the event promises amusement, activity, games, refreshment, and ‘all the outdoor joys of Spring at its best’.

There will be Maypole dancing from King Offa Dancing and, Furry Friends, children’s games, climbing wall, coconut shy, crockery smashing and a carousel. A range of musical entertainment includes performances from local group ESSPA, and the Hooe Village Band. Bosco the Clown will entertain children and adults alike with his magic blend of tricks and circus skills.

The fun day will be held in Barrack Hall Park which provides plenty of space to run around and have fun. Refreshments will be available but visitors are welcome to take a picnic.

The crowning of the May Queen, her two princesses and Chimney Sweep is a highlight of the day. For a chance to win a place in the ‘May Court’, children aged 7-11 can to register on the day between 11-12noon when the May Queen will be crowned and then enjoy the treat of a trip around Bexhill in a vintage car.

Now in its twelfth year, the May Day Fair is sponsored by local charity Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society. All funds raised this year will help provide the stunning floral displays that the Society organises in the Old Town this summer.

For more information visit www.bexhilloldtown.org , email info@botps.org.uk or call 01424 732642.