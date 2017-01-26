Busy times at Bexhill Dementia Alliance

The Bexhill Dementia Action Alliance have had a very busy start to 2017. The members have carried out two dementia awareness sessions for all De La Warr Pavilion staff and now nearly all the staff and volunteers are Dementia Friends.

I have done two awareness sessions for DLWP staff in the last month. Nearly all of their staff and volunteers are now Dementia Friends.

If you or someone else you know would like to attend a dementia awareness session, sponsored by The Alzheimer’s Society, please email bexhilldaa@gmail.com or call Rebecca Fuller on 07545992882.

PechKucha comes to Bexhill

Sally Hemmings, member of the Bexhill Dementia Action Alliance recently conducted a PechKucha talk at the DeLaWarr Pavilion on The New Culture of Dementia Care.

The idea of Pechakucha is that presenters get 20 PowerPoint slides, each of which lasts 20 seconds, so altogether presenters have 6 minutes 6 seconds to talk on a subject of their choice.

There were about 80 people present, to listen to a variety of presenters on all different subjects which affected the public.

Members of the Bexhill community were very supportive and shared a strong interest dementia.

Singing success

At the last Musical Matinee, the Alliance were presented with a cheque for £200 by Sally Cowland who runs a weigh in and Line Dancing group.

Sally raises money for charities throughout the year and has chosen the Alliance as one of her charities for 2017.

She, like many others loves the success of the Musical Matinees and how it gives individuals living with dementia a really positive experience.

The next showing is High Society taking place on 14 February at 2pm.

To book your tickets, visit www.dlwp.com/event/high-society