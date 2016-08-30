PICTURES: Eddie Izzard opens Bexhill classic car show

Hordes of classic car enthusiasts descended on the Polegrove on Bank Holiday Monday (August 29) as Eddie Izzard opened the Bexhill 100 Motoring Club’s 12th classic car show.

A series of vintage vehicles took part in a special display to commemorate The Queen’s 90th birthday, including a 1925 Bullnose Morris and a 1957 Elva Courier.

See Friday’s Bexhill Observer for more information.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.