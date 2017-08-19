PICTURES: Rye and District Country Show

The Rye and District Country Show, which raises funds for St Michael’s Hospice, was held at Elm Tree Farm, Icklesham, today (Saturday August 19)

Perdita Chamberlain, Head of Income Generation St Michael’s Hospice, says the charity really appreciate all the hard work by Show Chairman Jenny Yeo and her dedicated committee for all the months of organising they put into the Show, adding: “Also thanks go to Kit McLean and Phil Merricks for hosting this fantastic family day out at Elm Tree Farm". The annual event included traditional horse and dog shows, a Classic Car show, country crafts, food and drink, Country Living marquee, a silent auction, children’s games and live entertainment.