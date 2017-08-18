Planet of the Apes in Bexhill

A photographer and a team of students visited Bexhill to re-create a scene from a classic movie.

Gino Cinganelli is a creative events photographer and over the years has carried out many photo shoots with people and places.

He and his team re-created a scene from Planet of the Apes at Glyne Gap.

He said: “I work with a team of student make-up artists from North Kent College who use the images for their course work, as well as amateur actors and models who just like to be part of something different.

“I have re-created scenes from many well-known films and TV shows including, The Exorcist, The Wizard of Oz, Dr Who and the Cybermen, The Rocky Horror Show and the Magnificent 7, to name a few.

“In February we had our biggest shoot, with a cast of 45, 13 of who were lookalikes from the cast of The Walking Dead.

“We re-created possibly one of the most terrifying TV moments in recent times. This shoot got so much interest it was published in almost every publication in Medway.

“In April we re-created scenes from the 1970s comedy On The Buses. We used East Grinstead’s vintage bus running day.

“My cast of 35 actors all dressed in 1960s costume descended on the town and took over some of the buses. The council contacted me after the event and invited us back for another event on October 1. This time I have 50 actors and we have a surprise in store for the public.”

Last month saw the release of War for the Planet of the Apes and Gino said he felt he had to re-create a scene from the classic 1960s movie.

He said: “I tracked down a guy called Mark Heydon. He is the only Planet of the Apes cosplayer local to the area and when I told him I wanted to re-create scenes from the original movie, he was up for the challenge. Now we needed a George Taylor, Charlton Heston’s character in the film.

“Jamie Leigh Dyer was our man and he came with a white space suit as well.

“Nova played a big part in the film and she became Taylor’s companion. We asked actress Kate Awcock to play this part.

“As Mark and Jamie are local to Hastings and Kate was not that far, it seemed this would be a great place to photograph. Stephanie Sceal, my partner in photography on events like this, knew the area well as her husband is from Hastings. She suggested Glyne Gap.”

