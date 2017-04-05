Rother county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become East Sussex county councillors for Rother have been revealed.

The authority is currently run by a minority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.

In Rother the Conservatives hold five seats, UKIP and the Lib Dems one each, with two independents.

A boundary review removed the two-member ward of Bexhill King Offa, leading to Tory Michael Ensor standing in Bexhill North and UKIP’s Michael Phillips looking to be elected in Battle and Crowhurst.

Incumbents are marked in bold.

Battle and Crowhurst:

Antonia BERELSOn, Labour

Alastair DOUGLAS, Conservatives

Kathryn FIELD, Lib Dems

Michael PHILLIPS, UKIP

Bexhill East:

Geoffrey BASTIN, UKIP

Charles CLARK, Independent

Gillian JOHNSON, Conservatives

Roger MCCARTHY, Labour

Diane SMITH, Lib Dems

Bexhill North:

Andy BATSFORD, Labour

Helen BRIDGER, Independent

Trevor CLEMENTS, UKIP

Michael ENSOR, Conservatives

Graham MARTIN-ROYLE, Lib Dems

Bexhill South:

Sheila ALLEN-RODGERS, UKIP

Vivienne BOND, Lib Dems

Simon ELFORD, Conservatives

Richard SAGE, Labour

Bexhill West:

Samuel COLEMAN, Labour

Stuart EARL, Independent

Joel KEMP, Lib Dems

Martin KENWARD, Conservatives

Alf LOVELL, UKIP

Northern Rother:

Angharad DAVIES, Conservatives

Larry HYETT, Labour

Sue PROCHAK, Lib Dems

Edward TUDDENHAM, UKIP

Brede Valley and Marsham:

Lynne HEHIR, UKIP

Andy IVES, Labour

Carl MAYNARD, Conservatives

Ian STONE, Lib Dems

Rother North West:

John BARNES, Conservatives

Edward SMITH, UKIP

Mary VARRALL, Lib Dems

Sara WATSON, Labour

Rye and Eastern Rother:

Keith GLAZIER, Conservatives

Derek GREENUP, Lib Dems

Nigel JENNINGS, Labour and Co-operative

Alison PHILLIPS, UKIP

Adam SMITH, Green Party