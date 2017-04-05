Rother county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become East Sussex county councillors for Rother have been revealed.
The authority is currently run by a minority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.
In Rother the Conservatives hold five seats, UKIP and the Lib Dems one each, with two independents.
A boundary review removed the two-member ward of Bexhill King Offa, leading to Tory Michael Ensor standing in Bexhill North and UKIP’s Michael Phillips looking to be elected in Battle and Crowhurst.
Incumbents are marked in bold.
Battle and Crowhurst:
Antonia BERELSOn, Labour
Alastair DOUGLAS, Conservatives
Kathryn FIELD, Lib Dems
Michael PHILLIPS, UKIP
Bexhill East:
Geoffrey BASTIN, UKIP
Charles CLARK, Independent
Gillian JOHNSON, Conservatives
Roger MCCARTHY, Labour
Diane SMITH, Lib Dems
Bexhill North:
Andy BATSFORD, Labour
Helen BRIDGER, Independent
Trevor CLEMENTS, UKIP
Michael ENSOR, Conservatives
Graham MARTIN-ROYLE, Lib Dems
Bexhill South:
Sheila ALLEN-RODGERS, UKIP
Vivienne BOND, Lib Dems
Simon ELFORD, Conservatives
Richard SAGE, Labour
Bexhill West:
Samuel COLEMAN, Labour
Stuart EARL, Independent
Joel KEMP, Lib Dems
Martin KENWARD, Conservatives
Alf LOVELL, UKIP
Northern Rother:
Angharad DAVIES, Conservatives
Larry HYETT, Labour
Sue PROCHAK, Lib Dems
Edward TUDDENHAM, UKIP
Brede Valley and Marsham:
Lynne HEHIR, UKIP
Andy IVES, Labour
Carl MAYNARD, Conservatives
Ian STONE, Lib Dems
Rother North West:
John BARNES, Conservatives
Edward SMITH, UKIP
Mary VARRALL, Lib Dems
Sara WATSON, Labour
Rye and Eastern Rother:
Keith GLAZIER, Conservatives
Derek GREENUP, Lib Dems
Nigel JENNINGS, Labour and Co-operative
Alison PHILLIPS, UKIP
Adam SMITH, Green Party