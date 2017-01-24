Pupils re-create the Great Fire of London

Youngsters in Year 2 at Little Common School had the chance to re-create The Great Fire of London in their school playground.

Year 2 Teacher Miss King says the children had been very excited to take part in the event. “As part of their topic on The Great Fire, the children made Tudor houses and then these were safely set alight, recreating the ferocious fire that devastated London in 1666,” she said. “We wanted to give the children a purpose for their writing and to experience first-hand what a fire would smell like, what it looks like and the sounds it makes as it burns.

“As well as this, we were burning the houses that they had made which we hoped would give them an insight into how the citizens of London felt when the fire destroyed their homes. We are looking forward to some wonderful creative writing from the children”.

The children will also be writing fire poems, writing as citizens escaping from the fire and producing fire inspired artwork to conclude their topic.

