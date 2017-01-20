Shoppers raise almost £3,000 for air ambulance in car competition

Shoppers at Marks & Spencer in Bexhill raised almost £3,000 for the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance as the charity awaits the arrival of a new helicopter.

Staff and volunteers sold tickets for the Win a Mini Draw at the Ravenside Retail Park store last month (December 19 – 21).

The grand total of £2,718.79 raised in ticket sales and donations is enough to fund one potentially life-saving mission.

Air ambulance head of lotteries and gaming James Cook, said: “We are really grateful to Marks & Spencer Bexhill for giving us a platform to raise awareness of the charity, and to the public for their tremendous support over the three days.”

The Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance has taken delivery of a new aircraft, an AW169, which is expected to be operational soon.

Flying faster, further and for longer, it will enable the pilot, doctor and paramedic crews to reach, treat and deliver patients to hospital even faster.

The AW169 has a significantly larger cabin, improving in-flight access to patients, which will allow for the delivery of more life-saving interventions.

Tickets for the Win a Mini Draw cost £5 each and can be purchased online at www.raffle.me.uk with the draw taking place on March 31.

The £19,000 convertible Mini Cooper, a brand new model, boasts tyre pressure monitoring, a Thatcham 1 alarm system, ISOFIX child seat system, front foglights, on-board computer, DAB digital radio and Bluetooth hands-free function with USB audio, reversing camera and parking distance sensors.

For more information about the air ambulance, visit the website at kssairambulance.org.uk.

