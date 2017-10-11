Support for those who have diabetes

The Bexhill Diabetes Support Group welcomed four new members when it met on Tuesday October 10.

During the meeting Elizabeth Bowring, of East Sussex Trading Standards, advised on the various SCAMS circulating in the Bexhill area. The most vulnerable group of people are those in the 75 plus age group.

Christine Warwick, from the group, said: “Members then asked many questions and Mrs Bowring was thanked for all her advice.

“After the tea break, one of our Members spoke on the 16 hour fasting diet which has resulted in his HbA1c blood count reducing from 53 to 40. Further details of the diet will be available at the next meeting.”

The Bexhill Diabetes Support Group is a self-funding group, run by a Committee, meeting on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Further details are available from Christine Warwick on 01424 214103, info@bexhill-diabetes.co.uk or www.bexhill-diabetes.co.uk.

Bexhill Diabetes Support Group was set up in 2011 as an independent group, with the aim of helping to answer your questions and provide extra information to enable people to better understand how diabetes can effect them and to help them make better choices in managing their lifestyle and diet more efficiently.

They organise speakers and social activities throughout the year.