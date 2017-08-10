Sussex Coast College student lands herself a top teaching job in China

Sussex Coast College student Sarah Hazelton has landed her first teaching job with International Language School, EF, in Shenyang China.

Delighted Sarah said: “Teaching has always been an idea for me to pursue. I considered doing a PGCE course and going into primary teaching, but I couldn’t resist the lure of travel.”

Sarah started the 24-week Certificate in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages course back in January, managing to fit it around her full-time job a sa receptionist at the college.

“There was quite a lot of work to get through, but my tutors were so supportive and were always available to help with checking over lesson plans before I taught them.”

Sarah applied for the teaching job shortly before finishing the course, and had a Skype interview in February. She was offered the job and will join the EF team in northern China later this month, before starting her 12 month teaching contract at a local school in September.

“My contract is for 12 months, with an option to extend it by another year. This course has opened so many doors for me, and working with EF means that I have the flexibility to work all over the world teaching English!

“I am both nervous and excited. Starting a new job is scary enough, on top of that it’ll be the first time that I’ve travelled abroad by myself, thousands of miles around the world. However, I’m really excited to be starting a new job in something I’ve become really passionate about and have worked so hard to get.”