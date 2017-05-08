Talented youngsters take centre stage at school’s ‘Singing Gallery’

The artistic talents of youngsters at Little Common School took centre stage at its first ever ‘Singing Gallery’ project.

The event, which took place on Thursday, September 27, combined pupil’s gifts in music and art work to present a creation that displayed paintings across the school to be enjoyed whilst listening to the dulcet tones of a Year 3 choir. Year 6 children read their own poetry.

Headteacher Linda Appleby says it all resulted in a wonderful atmosphere celebrating the Arts, adding:

“Every child in the school painted a picture using the stimulus of the favourite children’s song ‘I’m going to paint a perfect picture’ by Geoffrey Gardner.

“It calls for an ideal world without war, hunger or suffering and is an appreciation of our beautiful British countryside and our freedom to enjoy it.”

The paintings were judged by Ashley McCormick, Head of Learning and Participation at the De La Warr Pavilion. He said it had been a very special event. “It was a lovely way to spend an afternoon,” he said. “All the children’s paintings are beautiful and worthy of a prize”.

Ashley chose winners and runners up from each of Little Common’s twenty-one classes.

Families of the painters and choir members along with members of the local community.0 attended the event.

Mrs Appleby added: “We really value the arts and strive to ensure that our pupils learn to appreciate and value art, music and literature.

“We have many talented pupils whose skills are developed by our staff team.”

