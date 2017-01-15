Test your knowledge at charity’s quiz evening

Local charity Homecall is holding its annual Winter Quiz Evening at Christchurch Methodist Hall, Bexhill on Friday January 27, 7-10pm.

You don’t have to be a potential Mastermind entrant in order to take part. Questions target all subjects and cover all abilities and is billed as being a lot of fun. Go alone, with friends or a team of 4. Tickets £8 per person.

A light supper is served with a soft drink. Please do not take alcohol. There will also be a raffle with great prizes.

Registered charity Homecall offers a volunteer home visiting scheme for the visually impaired in Bexhill, providing a free service, funded entirely by grants, legacies, donations and ongoing fundraising events

For tickets or further information contact Leah Norman on 01424 717795 or email: leah.homecall@gmail.com