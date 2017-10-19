Agreement between train drivers union and Southern welcomed

An agreement with the train drivers’ union on pay and working conditions has been welcomed by the company that runs Southern.

The executive of train drivers’ union Aslef agreed a proposed package for drivers on Southern Railway and Gatwick Express, Nick Brown, chief operating officer of Govia Thameslink Railway, has said.

He added: “We welcome the Aslef executive’s endorsement of the proposals we have negotiated to resolve the dispute.

“We have concluded negotiations on pay, productivity and Driver Only Operation in a package that will now be put to a referendum of Aslef members.”