United aim to continue longest winning run

Hastings United's footballers will seek to continue their longest winning run of the season in their first game of 2017 today (Monday).

United will be gunning for a fifth consecutive Ryman Football League Division One South victory when they travel to East Grinstead Town. Kick-off is 3pm.

Since losing 5-4 at Molesey on December 13, United have won 4-0 away to Tooting & Mitcham United, 1-0 at home to Faversham Town, 3-0 at home to Lewes and 4-2 at Sittingbourne.

Those results have moved Darren Hare's side up to ninth in the table and United have games in hand on all of the teams above them.

But the squad will again be stretched against a 17th-placed East Grinstead team which lost 5-0 at home to Greenwich Borough on New Year's Eve having won its previous two matches 4-2.

Callum Emptage will serve the second game of a three-match ban for his red card against Faversham and Richard Davies will begin a two-match suspension for accumulating 10 cautions.

Kiernan Hughes-Mason celebrates after scoring Hastings United's fourth goal against Sittingbourne. Picture courtesy Scott White

All three of the area's Macron Store Southern Combination Football League clubs, meanwhile, are due to be in action this morning.

Bexhill United are at home to Langney Wanderers and table-topping Little Common are away to Seaford Town in Division One, while Westfield are at home to Rottingdean Village in Division Two. All of those games will start at 11am.

