UPDATE: Lorry ‘hit by an empty train’ at level crossing

A lorry has been ‘hit by an empty train’ at the level crossing at Newhaven Town Railway Station, Sussex Police have said.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “It happened at 7.10am.
“A lorry struck a level crossing barrier.
“It was subsequently hit by an empty trian.”
No injuries are reported by the incident is causing significant disruption to traffic.
A Sussex Police road policing unit is assisting British Transport Police and Network Rail in dealing with the situation.
Rail lines were closed initially but are not open.
