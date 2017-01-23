Updated: Bexhill Wetherspoons set for summer opening

Wetherspoons is set to open in July, it has been revealed.

The pub chain was granted planning permission to turn the former cinema in Western Road into a pub in May 2015.

But progress on the new watering hole stalled and no opening date was set.

In September, J D Wetherspoon denied rumours that the pub would be open by the end of 2016.

The company’s spokesman also denied rumours that work to remove asbestos was taking place on the site.

Now after months of uncertainty, the firm’s website has the Bexhill pub listed as opening in August 2017.

However a spokesperson for Wetherspoons told the Observer it would be opening even earlier - on July 18.

When opened, the pub will be called The Picture Playhouse after the cinema which was opened by the Duchess of Norfolk on the site in 1921.

