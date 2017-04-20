Christianity has two pathways

From: Paul Minter. Constable Way, Bexhill

This Easter weekend my thoughts are on baptism, confirmation and first communion which are traditional in the church at this time. What happens to these people?

The answer is that 9/10 Baptised Christians never go to a Sunday service, don’t have a church or a Pastor.

Does this worry me?

Not at all.

Search the New Testament for a special day of the week to meet – Sunday – you won’t find it. Search the New Testament for a church building – you won’t find it – meeting was in the home.

Search the New Testament for a paid Priest or Pastor – you won’t find them – we are brothers and sisters, equals, we serve each other for free.

The majority of people who are Baptised, 9/10, don’t need a church, a pastor or a service.

This should make us happy, as none of these things are Christian – by the way that’s the opinion of the best experts the church has, theologians, not just me.

There are two paths in Christianity, the apostle Paul tells us.

One leads to bondage, endless rituals, following people not God.

The other leads to freedom and that Paul says is true Christianity. The vast majority are Baptised into freedom and live their lives fully in the wider community.

So this Easter I invite anyone who is considering baptism to contact me for a chat. Especially if they have no interest in church buildings, Pastor and Priests, and those lovely plays they do on Sundays.

