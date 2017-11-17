Council spoiled fun of bonfire

From: M.Coleman, Marina, Bexhill

Very nice to hear of many Bexhill residents enjoying the November 5 celebrations on Galley Hill, unlike the many residents that were disappointed to hear that Bexhill’s one and only public bonfire had been banned by our council.

This bonfire has been organised and run by Bexhill Sea Angling club successfully without incident for well over 20 years. This is held on the beach and built using only wooden pallets.

The reason for the ban according to the council is that some nitwit has decided that the ashes from the fire will be washed into the sea causing an environmental hazard – I presume that having a deceased persons ashes scattered at sea is no longer possible.

A cynic might believe that the council have banned this bonfire as it might interfere with their money-making event on Galley Hill.

Thank you council for spoiling the once a year event for many residents.