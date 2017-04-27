Displays evoked mixed emotions

From: Paul Minter, Constable Way, Bexhill

Two double page spreads in this week’s Bexhill Observer, of the churches of Bexhill and Hastings taking their faith very publicly onto the streets at Easter. This gives me as a Christian mixed feelings.

Firstly, obviously Easter is not Christian but Pagan. The New Testament and early church know nothing of a celebration called Easter.

Secondly, and this may surprise many people, the early church never used the Cross as a symbol of Christian faith. Were early Christians to see you wearing a cross, a cross on the outside or inside a church, on a poster or being carried, they would ask, ‘What does this mean?’.

Both public displays may have raised emotions in the general public watching, but do they bring a person closer to the faith begun by Jesus? Sadly not. They offer the things added down the centuries that Jesus and the apostles know nothing about.

As I said in my letter last week, the apostle Paul says there are two paths, one genuine Christianity, the other fake. Many have tried to reform the errors of the church, like Easter, Christmas, paid Priests / Pastors, the church building, the use of the Cross, services... the list is almost endless. However reform is not possible, when the thing itself does not exist in original Christianity.

A person wanting to follow Jesus, be like the apostles, early church, has to give up everything that has been added since. The other option is what we see in these public displays, the attitude that we know it’s not in the New Testament and the early church never did it, but we’ll do it anyway.

