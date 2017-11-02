From: Stephen Jackson, Albert Road, Bexhill

Catalonia has voted to secede from Spain, which is also being translated as doing what we have done – booting the EU out of their country.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but no independence movement has been defeated and the Catalans – after decades of struggle – look like winning.

The response of the Spanish authorities is typical, deplorable and futile. Instead of welcoming the secession, they react the same way the EU does – worsening the situation.

Both should take a leaf out of the UN Charter: article 2.4 forbids the threat or use of force by member states.

The EU isn’t worth a plugged nickel if it can only hold together by force.

It is precisely because it has become so authoritarian that there is so much agitation against it.

Policy is dictated by a handful of countries and an arrogant and egotistical hierarchy. Behind it all is Germany, and behind Germany is the USA which, for its own purposes, reconstructed Germany after the war.

Look it up, it’s worth it!