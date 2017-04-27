Happy to discuss residents’ issues

From: Cllr Michael Ensor, Cranston Rise, Bexhill

I am always pleased to read the letters page in your newspaper and to note the opinions and comments of your readers.

It has been helpful to me as an East Sussex County Councillor for Bexhill to be able to represent the views of my constituents when decisions are made at ESCC.

I note the letter from Barry Snape (April 21 ), but it is with sadness that I have not had any communication from Mr Snape on any matter before now, and I would have been pleased to give him a comprehensive answer to the points that he has made in his letter to the Observer.

For the past nine years as an ESCC county councillor for Bexhill my contact details are easy to find, and indeed over the past weeks of the current election campaign I have invited views from the residents of Bexhill.

I do thank everyone for the hundreds of questionnaires that have been returned to me, and over the coming weeks I will be replying to each person who has written to me, including Mr Snape.

