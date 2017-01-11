LETTER: Dismay at lack of bin collection

It was with great dismay that I found out today that our fortnightly recycling collection will not have been emptied until January 17 even though we have not had a collection since before Christmas.

The leaflet provided by Rother District Council stated that our Monday, January 2 collection would be unaffected by the bank holidays.

When we spoke to KIER we were first told that no collection was due, but when quoting from our collection schedule they changed their excuse to they couldn’t get their lorry into our road.

No attempt was made to try again and we are left with an overflowing recycling bin and no collection for two more weeks. This does beg two questions:

Firstly, are we really expected to be encouraged to recycle when our street ends up looking like Pebsham tip due to all the boxes and packages that don’t fit in the bins?

And second, what exactly do we pay more than £100 a month in council tax for?

Andrew Dyer-Wright

Claremont Road

Sidley

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.