LETTER: Drivers should be ashamed

What on earth has happened to law and order in Bexhill with regard to parking?

We should all be ashamed of ourselves. There is a complete lack of respect for double yellow lines and a complete lack of desire to enforce the law!

Double yellow lines are there for a reason – they mean no parking. It is not just someone’s whim – it is for people’s safety and for the safety of their vehicles.

Please, Sussex Police and Rother District Council, do what you should be doing to police the situation before someone gets seriously hurt or someone’s vehicle is seriously damaged due to a driver’s stupidity and selfishness.

Sort it out, please.

Barbara Spittal

Cooden Beach

Bexhill

