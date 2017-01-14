LETTER: Sooner we are out, the better

Sooner we are out, the better

Obviously, the sooner the UK gets out of this scandalous situation, the better off we will be.

This money would apparently pay for 1,000 hospitals and fund the schools budget 15 times over.

Another little snippet of news is the case of the civil servant being knighted, despite squandering £12 billion on foreign aid.

What in heavens name is going on? As Prince Charles once stated, ‘the less that people know what is going on, the easier it is to wield power and authority’. How true this would appear to be.

J. Tollett

Bidwell Avenue

Bexhill

