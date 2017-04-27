Oh yes, British is definitely best

From: Johnathon Bee, Ninfield Road, Bexhill

Driving an imported foreign car to an English country pub, owned by a company from Japan, to buy a bottle of Belgium beer. I stopped on the way for a packet of French cigarettes from a German supermarket. They had them on display close to the entrance; not far to walk.

As I purchased a pack, I could still smell the fresh air entering the building.

The old and infirm, had a harder, and longer journey. Wrapped up in their winter-woollies, sniffing and sneezing in line, they shuffled to the hot, claustrophobic, far-end of the store , for their life-saving pills and potions.

Time for a tasty treat. A Chinese take-away, an Indian curry, or a Turkish kebab made by Ahmed?

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation had closed for the day, and I needed cash. At the ATM, owned by a Spanish consortium, I was successful.

Back at home: Fatima and Mohamed, sat on a sofa made in Sweden, they were fighting in front of a TV made in Taiwan. It was showing imported American cartoons.

Our Pekingese dog growled loudly as he attached and chewed at an imitation bone, imported from Norway, bought from Mr Patel’s pet shop. I washed my hands with water owned by a French company and turned on the front-room fire. The gas, imported from Siberia, gave out a good comforting heat.

I sat back and enjoyed my after-dinner delights. A bottle of Portuguese wine, and a slice of Canadian, cheddar cheese.

Oh yes: British is best.

That’s Britain.

