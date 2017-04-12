Tribute to the pier of the year

From: Pauline Burgess, Drewery Drive, Gillingham

Once long ago before the pier burnt down,

I enjoyed the delights of the Hastings Pier.

I sat in a deckchair and breathed the sea air,

While gazing with pleasure at Hastings town.

There was a band that played sometimes on a Sunday,

And coloured machines intricate and gay,

That swirled your wins in a fascinating way.

You could see the castle on the hill,

And hear the seagulls cry,

While the sea rushed down below,

And above a very blue sky.

So now I am very content to hear,

That Hastings has the Pier of the Year!

