Use review as an opportunity

From: Paul Lendon, Buxton Drive, Bexhill

In reference to Mr Webb’s recent letter, “Urge councillors to spread word”.

He makes some interesting points regarding our existing councillors. Yes, I would particularly like to see our 18 Rother District Bexhill councillors be more accountable. For example, many people I find do not know who their local councillors are.

Regarding Governance for Bexhill, why now take this opportunity to discover who your local councillors are and ask which option they will support? Perhaps the results could be published in the Observer?

Finally, people of Bexhill, don’t miss this opportunity!