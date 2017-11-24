Bexhill set to start home treble

Bexhill United Football Club will seek to continue its fine form during a run of three consecutive home fixtures.

The Pirates have risen to fifth in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One on the back of winning four and drawing one of their last five games.

Their next three opponents are all in the bottom half of the table, starting with a visit from Ringmer tomorrow (Saturday). Kick-off at The Polegrove is 3pm.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “Since we’ve started going Saturday to Saturday (without any midweek fixtures), our form’s been really good. We’ve had some really good wins.

“We’re third in the form guide for the last six games and we’re the only team unbeaten in the last six.

“We’ve sorted ourselves out at home and we expect to be a match for anybody in our league if we get our performance right.

“They (Ringmer) have improved massively on their poor start and have had some big wins of late so we expect a tough game.”

Seb Korinek is suspended, but Dan Rose is back and will take over the goalkeeper’s gloves. Connor Robertson and Jack McLean are set to return, Ben Cornelius (heel) hopes to be fit, Corey Wheeler (swollen foot) is rated 50-50 and Georges Gouet is unavailable.

Southern Combination League Division One top half (played-points): 1 LITTLE COMMON 16-40 (+39 goal difference), 2 Wick 16-38 (+33), 3 Langney Wanderers 15-37 (+33), 4 Lingfield 16-34 (+29), 5 BEXHILL UNITED 16-28 (+20), 6 Mile Oak 15-26 (+5), 7 Steyning Town 15-24 (+14), 8 Seaford Town 15-24 (0), 9 Selsey 14-22 (+8).