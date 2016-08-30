Bexhill winning run ended by five-star rivals

Bexhill United Football Club's run of three consecutive league wins was brought to a shuddering halt on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Pirates were sunk 5-0 away to Langney Wanderers in a Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One match played at Eastbourne United AFC.

Bexhill joint manager Ryan Light said: "It was a really disappointing result obviously. We started so poorly. I didn't recognise the team I was watching in the opening 20 minutes particularly. It's by far the poorest we've been and it's hard to put your finger on why."

Light felt that Bexhill allowed themselves to be bullied by a bigger and more physical Langney side. They got off to a bad start, falling behind to a Shane Saunders goal in only the fourth minute.

Bexhill started to get a foothold in the game after the first quarter and dominated possession for long spells. They carved out three or four chances late in the first half, hitting the crossbar from one of them, but were 3-0 down at the break.

Paul Weatherby got Langney's second and Nathan Crabb added their third just before half time, using his pace to surge through before slotting past Dan Rose.

Bexhill again saw plenty of the ball in the second half, far more than their opponents and spent a lot of time around Langney's box only to get hit on the break.

Saunders and Crabb netted again to complete the scoring, while Bexhill played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Kevin Barden was shown a second yellow card.

"I don't think we deserved anything from the game, but 5-0 did flatter them," added Light. "They were very clinical in front of goal, whereas we lacked any real cutting edge. Despite creating a hatful of chances, we looked a little bit toothless in front of goal."

Bexhill: Rose; Robertson, Kidman (Butchers), McFarlane, Ottley; Wheeler (Giles), B. Trickett, Holden, Cuddington, Gouet (Shelton); Barden. Sub not used: A. Trickett.

