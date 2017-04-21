Common seek big win to nab second place

Little Common Football Club heads into its final game of the season targeting a runners-up finish and a century of league goals.

The Commoners will make the long journey to Midhurst & Easebourne tomorrow (Saturday) needing to win by a three-goal margin to pip East Preston for second place in Division One.

Nathan Lopez in possession for Bexhill United watched by Little Common midfielder Bradley Pritchard. Picture courtesy Catherine Gurney

The division’s highest scorers also need two goals to take their league tally for the season into three figures.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “We’ve got an outside chance (of finishing second). Our first aim is to try and win the game, which would take us joint second, and then try to get the three goals we need to clinch second place outright. By scoring those three goals we will hit 100 league goals as well.”

The possibility of finishing second has arisen after Common won 2-0 at home to Bexhill United on Easter Monday and East Preston were held to a 1-1 draw away to Selsey in their last match of the campaign.

Common will head west tomorrow in high spirits having picked up 10 points from a possible 12, a sequence in which the only game they didn’t win was a 2-2 draw away to champions Saltdean United.

Midhurst, by contrast, have lost their last three outings, but are set to pip Bexhill for the final place in the top half.

“They will be looking to try and rectify their last couple of results and end the season on a high as well,” continued Eldridge. “It’s going to be a tough task, but a goal in the early stages would really help.”

Eldridge expects to field a very similar squad to the Bexhill game, although he admits he has ‘a few choices to make in terms of what team I put out’.

Common are now certain to finish in one of the three promotion places, but to avoid the possibility of being relegated, they will play their home games at Eastbourne United AFC next season as their own ground at Little Common Rec doesn’t meet the grading requirements for Division One.

