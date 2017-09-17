Eight-goal Common surge to league summit

Little Common Football Club powered to its sixth successive league victory with another high scoring win yesterday (Saturday).

Jamie Crone plundered four goals and Lewis Hole netted a hat-trick as the Commoners routed St Francis Rangers 8-1 at The Oval in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One.

Common were still without Wes Tate, but Harry Saville returned to the starting line-up along with a fit-again Lewis Parsons as Common looked to bounce back from a two disappointing cup performances.

The Commoners got off to the perfect start, opening the scoring in the 10th minute. Hole latched on to a Jamie Fielding flick to guide the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Two minutes later and the lead was doubled. Liam Ward released Crone, who burst into the area before unleashing a fierce drive which left the visiting goalkeeper motionless.

Russell Eldridge almost added a third after 15 minutes when he nipped in between the defender and goalkeeper but was unable to reach the loose ball before it ran out of play.

Eldridge then saw a free kick hit the side-netting before Hole was unable to get a touch onto a ball across the area. Hole did get Common’s third in the 33rd minute when he turned in Crone’s inviting ball across the face of the goal.

The visitors pulled one back just before the interval with a free header following a good delivery from the left.

The Commoners made the game all but safe within three minutes of the restart. Hole completed his third treble of the season, tapping home from close range after Sam Ellis had seen his initial effort saved.

Ellis unselfishly set up Crone for the fifth, laying the ball to his strike partner when through on goal. Crone added the sixth almost straight from the restart, racing through to round the goalkeeper and pass into an empty net.

A period of inactivity ensued before Crone grabbed his fourth and Common’s seventh with eight minutes remaining, cutting in from the left and firing into the corner of the net.

Ellis grabbed the goal that his play deserved after latching on to an Adam Smith pass to complete the scoring in the 86th minute.

Common: Cruttwell, Parsons, Walker, Ward, McEniry (Maynard), Fielding, Saville (Smith), Eldridge (Wells), Hole, Crone, Ellis.

Southern Combination League Division One top half (played seven matches unless stated): 1 LITTLE COMMON 19 (+28 goal difference), 2 Wick 19 (+16), 3 Selsey 19 (+16), 4 Mile Oak 13 (+6), 5 BEXHILL UNITED 11 (+8), 6 Seaford Town 11 (-1), 7 Lingfield 10 (+9), 8 Langney Wanderers (5) 10 (+5), 9 Steyning Town (5) 9 (+7).