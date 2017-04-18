Former Albion defender Chapman hails Albion promotion as ‘fantastic’

Former Brighton & Hove Albion defender and coach Ian Chapman has hailed their promotion to the Premier League as ‘fantastic’.

The 46-year-old made 281 appearances and scored 14 goals during a nine-year spell at his hometown club.

The now Burgess Hill Town manager went onto a coaching role at the Seagulls in 2006 and has backed Albion chairman Tony Bloom for putting his ‘money where his mouth is’.

Chapman said: “(It is) fantastic. Thoroughly deserved. Hopefully they will go and win the title now, which it looks like they will and they totally deserve that.

“From my point of view, I have supported the club since I was a kid and it’s fantastic they are back in the big time and all credit to all those concerned at the club. The players and the manager have done absolutely brilliant.

“Hopefully, they can establish themselves in the top league with a chairman who puts his money where his mouth is and supports the club.”