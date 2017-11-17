In-form Bexhill climb into top five

Bexhill United Football Club is enjoying its best run of results this season and has climbed into the top five.

The Pirates have won three and drawn one of their last four Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding only two.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “We’re gradually creeping up. All the cup games on Tuesday nights (during September and the first half of October) bogged us down a bit, but from the Midhurst game onwards (Bexhill won 8-0 at home to Midhurst on October 21), we’ve looked fresh, we’ve been able to train properly in the week and we’ve just looked a different side.

“We’re unbeaten in the last five league games, and we’re looking forward to the next few games and picking up as many points as we can.”

Bexhill will make the long trip to eighth-placed Selsey tomorrow (Saturday) without Jack McLean, Connor Robertson and Chris Rea, all of whom are away. Liam Foster should be available and Nathan Lopez may return from injury.

“Selsey’s a big game for us now,” added Light. “A trip to Selsey is always difficult logistically and we know we’re in for a tough game.

“We’ve got a bit of catching up to do, but there’s still more than enough points up for grabs if we can keep that consistency and momentum, to draw the top four in.”

Light praised the support his team has received lately. The Pirates have attracted three-figure attendances for their last two matches, against Wick and Southwick.

Light said: “The support we’ve had in the last few weeks from the Bexhill people really getting behind their team has been fantastic.

“Last week (against Wick) was the third biggest attendance in all three county leagues and both weeks running it’s been by far the biggest in our division.

“The support’s been fantastic in terms of numbers and the players really respond to it. The squad’s positive in terms of good numbers in every position and it’s all really positive at the moment.”

After losing their opening three home league games this season, Bexhill have now won two and drawn two of their last four at The Polegrove.

“The council have done some good work on the pitch for us,” added Light. “It’s now looking fine and it’s coincided with our better results at home.”

Light also praised the young players from Hastings United’s academy and development squad who have featured for Bexhill lately - Ben Cornelius, Curtis Beale and goalkeeper Sebastian Korinek.

“The lads that have come in have been first class,” he added. “They’ve really risen to the level of first team football.”